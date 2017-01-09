Unilever plc’s (ULVR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued their neutral rating on shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 3,990 ($49.04) price target on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.33) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 3,035 ($37.30) price target on Unilever plc and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,860 ($47.44) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut their price target on Unilever plc from GBX 3,720 ($45.72) to GBX 3,400 ($41.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,703.74 ($45.52).

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 3337.50 on Wednesday. Unilever plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,751.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,807.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,189.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,437.07. The stock’s market cap is GBX 94.74 billion.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

