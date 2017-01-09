Unilever NV (UN) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,913 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever NV were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever NV during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever NV during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 88.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 65.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever NV during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) traded up 0.68% during trading on Monday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,326 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. The company has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.81. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Group raised Unilever NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Unilever NV Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast moving consumer goods company. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. Its Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products. Its Foods segment includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads.

