UniCredit SpA (UCG) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has been given a €3.50 ($3.68) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. S&P Global Inc. set a €2.80 ($2.95) price objective on UniCredit SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €2.90 ($3.05) price objective on UniCredit SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas set a €3.00 ($3.16) target price on UniCredit SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of UniCredit SpA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit SpA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.95 ($3.10).

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) traded down 5.110% on Monday, hitting €2.674. The stock had a trading volume of 79,466,361 shares. UniCredit SpA has a 1-year low of €1.70 and a 1-year high of €4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of €16.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.003. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €2.47 and its 200 day moving average is €2.22.

About UniCredit SpA

UniCredit SpA is an Italy-based holding company engaged in the financial sector. Its division model is based on four pillars: Customer Centricity, A Multi-Local Approach, Global Product Lines, and Global Service Lines. The Customer Centricity area focuses on the Retail, Corporate & Investment Banking and Private Banking areas.

