UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UMB Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in providing complete banking, asset management, health spending solutions and related financial services to commercial, institutional and personal customers nationwide. Subsidiaries of the holding company and the lead bank, UMB Bank include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisor that manages the company’s proprietary mutual funds and investment advisory accounts for institutional customers. The Company has banking centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Arizona. UMB Financial Corporation is headquartered in Kansas. “

UMBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. cut UMB Financial Corporation to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UMB Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) traded down 2.40% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 252,570 shares. UMB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. UMB Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from UMB Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UMB Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.58%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $89,166.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,162.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial Corporation by 34,647.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after buying an additional 692,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial Corporation by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,186,000 after buying an additional 456,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in UMB Financial Corporation by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,208,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,718,000 after buying an additional 317,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial Corporation by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,986,000 after buying an additional 302,800 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $8,533,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

