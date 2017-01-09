Ultratech, Inc. (UTEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTEK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ultratech in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultratech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ultratech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

In other news, Chairman Arthur W. Zafiropoulo sold 21,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $460,830.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ultratech by 21.1% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 248,956 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultratech during the second quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ultratech during the third quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ultratech by 109.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 81,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultratech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 62,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultratech (NASDAQ:UTEK) opened at 24.26 on Wednesday. Ultratech has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock’s market capitalization is $651.82 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51.

Ultratech (NASDAQ:UTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Ultratech had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company earned $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Ultratech’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultratech will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Ultratech

Ultratech, Inc (Ultratech) develops, manufactures and markets photolithography, laser thermal processing and inspection equipment. The Company operates through the manufacture and distribution of capital equipment to manufacturers of integrated circuits and nanotechnology components segment. The Company serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices, including advanced packaging processes and various nanotechnology components, such as thin film head magnetic recording devices (thin film heads or TFHs), laser diodes, high-brightness light emitting diodes (HBLEDs), as well as atomic layer deposition systems (ALD).

