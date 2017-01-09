Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (ULTA) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 264.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,544,000 after buying an additional 149,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded down 0.95% on Monday, hitting $260.79. The stock had a trading volume of 433,499 shares. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.77 and a 1-year high of $278.63. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.84.

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. will post $6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $277.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.38.

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Company Profile

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc is a beauty retailer. The Company operates specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services. The Company operates through three segments: retail stores, salon services and e-commerce. The Company also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin and brow services.

