Twilio Inc (TWLO) Receives $42.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc (NASDAQ:TWLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Twilio to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, November 11th. Pacific Crest restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Scott Campbell Raney sold 503,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $19,434,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 3,084,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $119,067,528.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcus Capital LLC increased its position in Twilio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Twilio (NASDAQ:TWLO) opened at 27.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.41 billion. Twilio has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

Twilio (NASDAQ:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company earned $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platforms. The Company enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. It Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications via its Application Programming Interfaces.

