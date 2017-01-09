Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) Receives C$5.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Friday, November 4th. CSFB raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) opened at 4.46 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 31.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (Turquoise Hill) is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is located approximately 550 kilometers south of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital city, and approximately 80 kilometers north of the Mongolia-China border.

