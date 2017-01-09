Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Webster Financial Corporation worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 72.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 1,561.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) traded down 2.41% on Monday, reaching $53.08. 805,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business earned $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.53 million. Webster Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial Corporation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. FBR & Co increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial Corporation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Webster Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In other news, Director Karen R. Osar sold 12,500 shares of Webster Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John R. Ciulla sold 8,496 shares of Webster Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $344,767.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,125.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions.

