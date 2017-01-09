Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) traded down 2.15% on Monday, hitting $32.36. 448,643 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company earned $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/trillium-asset-management-llc-increases-stake-in-acadia-realty-trust-akr/1145638.html.

Several brokerages have commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of retail properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the United States. The Company’s segments include Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. The Company conducts its operations through Acadia Realty Limited Partnership.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.