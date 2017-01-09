Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3,352,000 Position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.15. 348,857 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 4.42. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $60.98.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Five Prime Therapeutics had a net margin of 64.94% and a return on equity of 59.23%. The firm earned $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Five Prime Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.27) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

In other news, Director William R. Ringo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $25,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $25,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis Willard Sarena sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $2,092,408.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc (Five Prime) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development covering multiple potential indications. It focuses on immuno-oncology, an area in which it has clinical and discovery programs, and product and discovery collaborations.

