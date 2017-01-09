Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

TRVN has been the subject of several other reports. Brean Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trevena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) opened at 6.61 on Thursday. Trevena has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $345.93 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. Trevena had a negative net margin of 841.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevena will post ($1.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trevena news, CEO Maxine Gowen bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 28.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 92.6% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 379,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 182,261 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 512.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 191,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and intends to commercialize therapeutics that use an approach to target G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Using its product platform, the Company has identified and advanced three differentiated product candidates: Oliceridine (TRV130), TRV027 and TRV250.

