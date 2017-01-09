Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Despite a difficult operating environment, Transocean has maintained its excellent track record of earnings surprise history, beating estimates in the last 4 quarters. The offshore rig company's recent Q3 beat was due to more cost cuts and impressive revenue efficiency. As it is, we are a fan of Transocean's technologically advanced and versatile drilling fleet , strong backlog and considerable pricing power. With the market for offshore rigs unlikely to turn around anytime soon, the company has been selling/stacking older rigs as well as investing in high-specification rigs in order to improve the quality of its fleet. Nevertheless, we expect Transocean shares to remain soft until oil prices rebound sufficiently, as deepwater/ultra-deepwater drilling – with its associated risks and steep costs – require a far higher oil price than what is prevailing currently. This accounts for our conservative stance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a sell rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Howard Weil started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zephirin Group upgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Vetr cut Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.43 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) opened at 15.77 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Transocean by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,668 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $5,523,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 6.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company operates through the contract drilling services segment.

