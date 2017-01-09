TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) Downgraded to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCON. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) opened at 5.00 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The company’s market cap is $65.33 million.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring).

