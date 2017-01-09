HSBC upgraded shares of Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have GBX 520 ($6.32) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 480 ($5.84).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCAP. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tp Icap Plc in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 489 ($5.95) price target on shares of Tp Icap Plc in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tp Icap Plc in a report on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd raised their price target on Tp Icap Plc from GBX 470 ($5.72) to GBX 525 ($6.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tp Icap Plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 483.50 ($5.88).

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) traded down 0.26% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 466.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,134,761 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.00 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.00. Tp Icap Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 270.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 484.60. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2583.37 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/tp-icap-plc-tcap-upgraded-by-hsbc-to-buy/1145200.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.