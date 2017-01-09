Total System Services (TSS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Total System Services (NYSE: TSS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2017 – Total System Services is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2017 – Total System Services was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/28/2016 – Total System Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Total System shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Financial Transaction Services industry year to date. However, the company remains well positioned for growth given its solid business model, global reach and strong free cash flow. Also it is set to benefit from its strong NetSpend business while TransFirst acquisition supports its merchant acquiring business. Strengthening business relationship, the company recently renewed payment agreement with Advanzia Bank and inked long-term agreement to offer debit processing services for Virgin Money customers. Management reiterated its adjusted EPS in the range of $2.78–$2.85 for 2016, while it no longer expects the low-end of this range as previously guided. However, regulatory pressures, high competition and huge cash outlays on acquisition are some of the headwinds for the company.”

12/21/2016 – Total System Services had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2016 – Total System Services was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2016 – Total System Services is now covered by analysts at Pacific Crest. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) traded up 0.81% on Monday, hitting $53.40. 1,814,001 shares of the stock were exchanged. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Total System Services had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post $2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

In other news, Director Philip W. Tomlinson sold 94,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $4,577,204.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,289.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Pruett sold 57,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $2,857,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides services to financial and nonfinancial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services. The Company also provides processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems and integrated support services to merchant acquirers and merchants.

