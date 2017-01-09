Toshiba Corp Npv (TOSBF) Downgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co to “Neutral”

J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Toshiba Corp Npv (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Toshiba Corp Npv (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) traded up 0.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 53,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company’s market capitalization is $10.58 billion. Toshiba Corp Npv has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

