Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOG. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Torc Oil And Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Torc Oil And Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Torc Oil And Gas in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Torc Oil And Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Torc Oil And Gas from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Torc Oil And Gas (TSE:TOG) opened at 8.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $1.48 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. Torc Oil And Gas has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Torc Oil And Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd. (TORC), formerly Vero Energy Inc (Vero), is a Canada-based company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas assets.The Company is engaged in drilling activities. TORC uses its technical, technological and industry knowledge to evaluate potential hydrocarbon .

