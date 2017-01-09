Tmx Group Limited (X) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by RBC Capital Markets

Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on X. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Tmx Group Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.83.

Shares of Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) traded up 3.01% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.26. 38,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.13 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. Tmx Group Limited has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $76.00.

Tmx Group Limited Company Profile

TMX Group, Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The Company also provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. The Company operates Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group and TMX Datalinx.

