Tiverton Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,847 shares during the period. Express Scripts Holding Company makes up about 2.3% of Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $29,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 88.9% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 17.3% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,494,000 after buying an additional 158,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 453,243 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. Express Scripts Holding Company has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm earned $25.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Express Scripts Holding Company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts Holding Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

In other Express Scripts Holding Company news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $77,947.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

