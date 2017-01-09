Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 3.2% of Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,675,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,607,000 after buying an additional 1,587,804 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 92.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,223,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,917,000 after buying an additional 1,547,970 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,319,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,068,000 after buying an additional 1,100,961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,669,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,825,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after buying an additional 638,677 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.80. 2,128,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $93.71 and a one year high of $120.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.55.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.24 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $128.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.74.

In other news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,607.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $197,290.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

