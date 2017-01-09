Timothy A. Leach Sells 46,150 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Stock

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) CEO Timothy A. Leach sold 46,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,243,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,779,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) opened at 135.60 on Monday. Concho Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. The company’s market capitalization is $19.12 billion.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 89.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $430.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s operations are focused in the Permian Basin of Southeast New Mexico and West Texas, an onshore oil and natural gas basin in the United States.

