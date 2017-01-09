TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 172,180 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,180 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in TransUnion by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 24,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 188.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $10,350,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded up 0.84% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 239,310 shares. TransUnion has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $37.00 target price on TransUnion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion, formerly TransUnion Holding Company, Inc, is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company operates through three segments: US Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses.

