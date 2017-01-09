TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,369 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,178,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 444.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 1,157.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 1,820,029 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Exelixis by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 188,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exelixis by 17,916.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 169,129 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) traded up 11.325% during trading on Monday, hitting $17.055. 6,344,671 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.89 billion.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business earned $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 531.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. S&P Equity Research increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $13.41 to $15.57 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In other Exelixis news, insider Gisela Schwab sold 22,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $368,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 70,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development and commercialization of cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple receptor tyrosine kinases, in various tumor indications. Cabozantinib is indicated for the treatment of progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer, and is sold under the brand name COMETRIQ.

