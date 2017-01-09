ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) PT Set at €26.00 by Commerzbank AG

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been given a €26.00 ($27.08) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bankhaus Lampe set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €22.20 ($23.13) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($25.00) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.21) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.95 ($24.95).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) opened at 22.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of €12.73 billion and a PE ratio of 43.02. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 52 week low of €12.62 and a 52 week high of €24.28.

ThyssenKrupp AG Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

