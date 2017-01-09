Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Argus

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) had its target price upped by Argus to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning.

THO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vetr raised shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wellington Shields raised shares of Thor Industries from a gradually accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) traded down 1.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,060 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $108.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.26. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Alan Siegel sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $224,516.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,665.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 119.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 61,432 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 157,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 444,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

