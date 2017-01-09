Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3,347,000 Stake in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 9.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,604,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after buying an additional 142,721 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,476,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,600,000 after buying an additional 95,632 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 58.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $705,075,000 after buying an additional 3,588,060 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 27.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,216,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,943,000 after buying an additional 698,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,884,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,297,000 after buying an additional 146,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) traded up 0.66% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,685,232 shares. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $211.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.10.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $118.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wal-Mart Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $5,185,352.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

