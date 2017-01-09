Thomas F. Larkins Sells 100,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $3,194,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 482,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 32.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Applied Materials had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Pacific Crest reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc (Applied) provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display, solar photovoltaic (PV) and related industries across the world. The Company operates in four segments: Silicon Systems, Applied Global Services, Display, and Energy and Environmental Solutions.

