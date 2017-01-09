Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a property and casualty reinsurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance and Catastrophe Risk Management. Third Point engages in underwriting property, auto, workers compensation, and crop quota share contracts for insurance and reinsurance companies. It also underwrites property catastrophe exposures and writes excess of loss catastrophe reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is based in Bermuda. “

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) opened at 11.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post $0.46 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/third-point-reinsurance-ltd-tpre-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1144382.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,139,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 5.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,644,000 after buying an additional 119,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,709,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,670,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a holding company. Through the Company’s reinsurance subsidiaries, it provides property and casualty reinsurance coverage to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through two segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Catastrophe Risk Management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.