Third Point LLC Invests $122,920,000 in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,920,000. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) accounts for about 1.1% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 56.2% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 521.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 192,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 161,636 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 56.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 88.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) opened at 32.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The firm’s market cap is $24.34 billion. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In other news, insider Rory Lee Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.23 per share, with a total value of $141,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies, Inc. (The)

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids and olefins. The Company’s segments include Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other. Its Williams Partners segment consists of its consolidated partnership in Williams Partners L.P., including gas pipeline, which consists of interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint project investments, and midstream business, which provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing and compression services.

