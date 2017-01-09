The KEYW Holding Corporation (KEYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The KEYW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

KEYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The KEYW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) traded down 2.89% on Monday, hitting $10.77. 92,674 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The KEYW Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm’s market capitalization is $433.49 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in The KEYW Holding Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The KEYW Holding Corporation during the third quarter worth $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in The KEYW Holding Corporation during the third quarter worth $281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The KEYW Holding Corporation by 298.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its position in The KEYW Holding Corporation by 26.9% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The KEYW Holding Corporation Company Profile

The KEYW Holding Corporation (KEYW) is a provider of cybersecurity, cyber superiority and geospatial intelligence solutions to the United States Government defense, intelligence and national security agencies, and commercial enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Government Solutions and Commercial Cyber Solutions.

