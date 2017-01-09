The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Lowered to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Vetr currently has $30.38 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BX. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a report on Saturday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.84.
Shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) opened at 30.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.44. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $30.91.
The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The Blackstone Group L.P. had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The Blackstone Group L.P.’s quarterly revenue was down 4432.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group L.P. will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,728,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $220,443,210.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. during the second quarter valued at about $668,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 20.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 5.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 20.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 841,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 144,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 12.3% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 120,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Blackstone Group L.P. Company Profile
The Blackstone Group L.P. (Blackstone) is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, non-investment grade credit, secondary funds and other multi-asset class strategies.
