Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse is a growing, moderately priced, full service restaurant chain. They offer an assortment of specially seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily in every restaurant and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. They also offer their customers, whom they call their guests, a selection of ribs, fish, chicken and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. “

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) opened at 45.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.54. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business earned $481.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was down 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $4,455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,127,152 shares in the company, valued at $183,864,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $251,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $565,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 31.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. In addition to steaks, the Company also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

