Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 65.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in Paychex by 683.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2,256.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $189,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. 1,429,824 shares of the stock traded hands. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm earned $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

