Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5,592,000 Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Raymond James Financial worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Raymond James Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Raymond James Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Raymond James Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Raymond James Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,090,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) traded down 1.35% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.65. 709,250 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post $4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Instinet raised shares of Raymond James Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura raised shares of Raymond James Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider George Catanese sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $443,147.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,534.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $537,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,999.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, is a financial services company providing private client, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates in five reportable segments: Private Client Group; Capital Markets; Asset Management; RJ Bank, and the Other Segment.

