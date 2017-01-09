Texas Permanent School Fund Has $21,030,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,503 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,285,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,422,000 after buying an additional 1,011,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,803,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,321,000 after buying an additional 408,006 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,256,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,829,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 14,136,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,356,000 after buying an additional 122,586 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,311,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,308,000 after buying an additional 1,034,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,150 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $46.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm earned $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.40%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.41.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,800,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $167,542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,994.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis W. K. Booth acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.61 per share, with a total value of $104,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Latin America; Asia Pacific; Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA); Europe, and North America.

