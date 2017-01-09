Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Receives $57.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. RBC Capital Markets set a $71.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $66.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company earned $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.4% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,852,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,355,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 64.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,344,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,556,000 after buying an additional 528,470 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited during the second quarter worth about $2,662,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 24.9% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 76,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 614.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 566,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after buying an additional 486,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-limited-teva-receives-57-32-consensus-pt-from-analysts/1144314.html.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.