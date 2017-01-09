Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Vetr currently has $214.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen and Company reissued an underperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Tesla Motors in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $338.00 price target on shares of Tesla Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Global Equities Research reissued an overweight rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Tesla Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC set a $165.00 price target on shares of Tesla Motors and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla Motors from $245.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.24.

Shares of Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 229.01 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $34.33 billion. Tesla Motors has a one year low of $141.05 and a one year high of $269.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average of $207.26.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.25. Tesla Motors had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Motors will post ($2.15) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla Motors news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $532,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,846 shares in the company, valued at $35,521,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $6,379,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,629,367.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,066,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,773,818,000 after buying an additional 1,137,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,038,976,000 after buying an additional 578,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,807,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $572,858,000 after buying an additional 110,714 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,555,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $317,452,000 after buying an additional 111,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 24.2% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,663,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla Motors

Tesla Motors, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world. In addition to developing its own vehicles, it sells energy storage products.

