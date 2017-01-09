Tesco PLC’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.16) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesco PLC from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.25) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.25) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 199.95 ($2.43).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 200.95. 19,429,063 shares of the stock traded hands. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 142.00 and a one year high of GBX 219.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.38. The company’s market cap is GBX 16.36 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/tesco-plcs-tsco-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-hsbc/1145316.html.

Tesco PLC Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.