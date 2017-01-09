Tesco PLC (TSCO) Receives Neutral Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) in a report issued on Tuesday. BNP Paribas currently has a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their price target on Tesco PLC from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.66) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.20) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.83) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 199.95 ($2.46).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) opened at 201.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.38. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 16.37 billion. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 142.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 219.40.

Tesco PLC Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

