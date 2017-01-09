Tesco PLC (TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 235 ($2.89) price target on the retailer’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.04) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.40) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tesco PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 199.95 ($2.46).

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) opened at 200.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 185.38. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 142.00 and a one year high of GBX 219.40. The stock’s market cap is GBX 16.31 billion.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

