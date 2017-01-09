TESARO, Inc. (TSRO) SVP Sells $25,889.40 in Stock

TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $25,889.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 143.58 on Monday. TESARO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $148.74. The stock’s market cap is $7.42 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12.
TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.06. The company earned $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 798.68% and a negative return on equity of 141.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4187.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TESARO, Inc. will post ($7.41) EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TSRO. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TESARO from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of TESARO from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRO. Airain ltd bought a new stake in TESARO during the third quarter valued at $5,410,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TESARO during the third quarter valued at $3,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TESARO by 249.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TESARO by 10.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TESARO by 73.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 97,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
About TESARO
TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.
