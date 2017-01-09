TESARO, Inc. (TSRO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Swann

TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Leerink Swann in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $152.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on shares of TESARO from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 143.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.42 billion. TESARO has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $148.74.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.06. The company earned $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 141.88% and a negative net margin of 798.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4187.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TESARO will post ($7.41) earnings per share for the current year.

In other TESARO news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $39,661.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $223,416.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSRO. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TESARO by 144.9% in the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 13,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TESARO during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESARO during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TESARO by 28.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TESARO by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

