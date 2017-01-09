Tembec Inc (TMB) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tembec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tembec from C$0.90 to C$1.35 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tembec from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Tembec (TSE:TMB) traded up 11.94% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 134,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Tembec has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $225.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25.

About Tembec

Tembec Inc is a manufacturer of forest products. The Company’s segments include Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp, Paper and Corporate. Its portfolio of products include Wood products, such as Softwood lumber, Hardwood lumber and Wood chips; Pulp, such as High-yield pulp; Specialty cellulose, such as Cellulose ethers, Cellulose acetates, Nitrocellulose and Microcrystalline cellulose; Chemical products, such as Resin and Lignosulfonates, and Paper, such as Coated bleached board and Newsprint.

