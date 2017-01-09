TELUS Corporation (TU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “TELUS faces fierce competition both in the wireless and wireline segment. In the wireless segment, it competes against Rogers Communications and Bell Canada followed by threat from small regional carriers like MTS in Manitoba and SaskTel in Saskatchewan. The wireline side poses threat from cable TV operators such as Shaw Communications and requires capital investments in the broadband infrastructure. However, we beleive TELUS IoT Plans & new tie-Ups have helped it outperform the Zacks-categorized ‘Diversified Comm Services'industry on a year to date basis. TELUS further continues to benefit from increased penetration of smartphones, higher average revenue per unit, accelerating wireless data services and increasing number of wireline fiber optic networks.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TU. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of TELUS Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) traded up 0.42% on Monday, hitting $33.44. 134,580 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.86. TELUS Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. TELUS Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TELUS Corporation by 36.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TELUS Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in TELUS Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in TELUS Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS Corporation

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol, television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

