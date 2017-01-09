Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Teleflex worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 18.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 12.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Teleflex by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,881,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 623,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,805,000 after buying an additional 30,610 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.97. The company had a trading volume of 199,792 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.74. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.28 and a 12 month high of $188.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post $7.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Group raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

In other Teleflex news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $802,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company markets and sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers, across the world, through a combination of its direct sales force and distributors.

