Teachers Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,514,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,985 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $158,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,294,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,334,000 after buying an additional 3,366,581 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 19,024,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,960,000 after buying an additional 2,688,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $170,990,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,192,000 after buying an additional 2,464,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Altria Group by 335.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,078,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,320,000 after buying an additional 2,372,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 68.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.61. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 202.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.73%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/teachers-advisors-llc-reduces-stake-in-altria-group-mo/1144709.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Vetr cut Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at $54,891,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.