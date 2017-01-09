Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases 5,682 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 86.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) traded down 1.23% on Monday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 509,740 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm earned $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen M. King sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $337,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $793,690.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,112.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

