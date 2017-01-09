Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.07.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) opened at 37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 60.55%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Citrin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $511,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $152,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 72.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $1,954,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of approximately 34 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 11.7 million square feet.

