Synovus Financial Corp Has $8,634,000 Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $127,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 66.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Euclid Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $140,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,891 shares. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $56.48.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

STI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC upped their target price on SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.26.

In other SunTrust Banks news, SVP Thomas E. Panther sold 959 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $42,915.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil T. Cheriyan sold 8,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,736.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

